Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, and he is always looking for ways to accumulate more wealth, even if his methods rub a lot of people the wrong way. Musk's most recent endeavor has been his bid to try and acquire the likes of Twitter. After becoming a shareholder, Musk made it clear that he wants to purchase the social media platform as he believes he could make it more free speech friendly.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Twitter originally had very little interest in wanting to sell the company to Musk. Now, however, their tune has supposedly changed as Musk has accumulated over $46 billion in funding which is more than the $43 billion offer he originally had on the table.

Musk reportedly met with Twitter shareholders on Sunday and there is now this newfound optimism that a deal could be struck. This is reportedly because some shareholders want lucrative payouts and Musk's acquisition of the company would certainly lead to that. It is also being stated that Twitter is looking for some bids from other potential investment groups as they believe Musk could have started a huge bidding war.

The billionaire has stated that he isn't interested in going above $43 billion, however, if other investors try to outbid him, ego might force him to pay more. After all, Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, and given Musk's love of tweeting, he is probably very dead set on taking complete control of it.

With that said, post your Musk memes now as you might not be allowed to in a few months from now.