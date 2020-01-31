Elon Musk Tells The World "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe" On EDM Single

We were just about to slip right on out of January without any further incidents but here comes Elon Musk to make sure he has the last say on the first month of 2020. The mogul isn't a stranger to music as last year he shared his track "RIP Harambe" about the fallen gorilla, and now he's back with "Don't Doubt ur Vibe."

The electronica-EDM offering is single-handedly created for dance parties and festivals, so if you're into that sort of thing, this will be right up your alley. The song pretty much just repeats the title "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" along with the reason why: "Because it's true." Musk dropped the track on SoundCloud after spending hours teasing its release. The song comes courtesy of Emo G Records—get it?—so check out the hypnotic single by Musk and let us know if he should continue to dabble in the music biz.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't doubt your vibe, because it's true

Don't doubt your vibe, because it's you