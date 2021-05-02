Founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk is set to host next weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live and the tech magnate fielded ideas for potential sketches on Twitter, Saturday.

"Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" Musk wrote to his followers.

Ideas from Musk included "Irony Man" who "defeats villains using the power of irony."

Another one of his ideas was "Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank."



Win McNamee / Getty Images

One fan recommended "Summin about The DOGEFATHER," to which Musk replied, "Definitely."

"Woke James Bond" is another idea Musk flirted with.

Last week, the SpaceX founder discussed his ambitions for colonizing Mars but admitted that many people will likely die in the process.

“You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food,” Musk said. He added that it will be an “arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive.”

“Honestly, a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning,” he continued, but insisted it would also be “a glorious adventure and it will be an amazing experience.”

Musk's SNL episode is set to air on May 8th.

