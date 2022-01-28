Shots fired. After he wasn't invited to a summit meeting including CEOs of Ford and General Motors at the White House on Thursday, January 27th, Elon Musk hopped onto Twitter to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden.

According to TMZ, the reason for the meeting was to help promote POTUS' "Build Back Better" bill, and during it, he gave the company leaders "high marks for producing electric vehicles," which Musk is said to have taken as a direct shot.

"Biden is treating the American public like fools," the 50-year-old tweeted, adding "Biden is a damp [sock] puppet in human form" in another post.

A similar situation took place after he wasn't invited to an electric vehicle summit at the White House in August of 2021. Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained at the time that invites had been sent out to "the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers," which means that Musk was shut out because "Tesla's factories are not unionized."

The article also notes that the South African-born entrepreneur has also been beefing with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is of the opinion that the SpaceX CEO doesn't pay enough income tax.

In response to this, Musk replied, "you remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason."

