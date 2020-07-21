Elon Musk welcomed his newborn son into the world, attracting media attention with his unique name. Choosing to name his baby boy X Æ A-Xii (pronounced X Ash A12), many wondered why Musk and Grimes wouldn't just go with a traditional name. Knowing them though, this is about as normal as it was going to get.

The three-month-old infant is looking pretty adorable in a new picture shared by his dad but the caption is what everyone is talking about.

Speaking in German, Musk wrote the following: "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen." The translation comes to "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Clearly, the tech giant has high expectations for his son, who was just born a short while ago. Since he can't use a spoon, maybe Elon has lost faith in little X Æ A-Xii...

In other Elon Musk-related news, the head of Tesla and SpaceX recently endorsed Kanye West for President, accepting a role in his cabinet should he assume office in November. Shortly after he made his first anti-abortion and anti-vaccination statements, Elon seemingly re-considered before jumping back into his support for the rapper.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Do you think Elon might be expecting a little much for his son?