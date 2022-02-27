Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.

As TMZ reports, earlier this weekend, the South African-born engineer reacted to a Russian space official who "menacingly suggested the ISS could lose its trajectory and careen towards the U.S. or Europe if the Russians sabotage the craft."

"The official suggested sanctions could trigger the move. Russia controls the engines on the ISS, and it can direct the trajectory accordingly," the article explains. "If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States and Europe?" they asked on social media.

In response to this threat, Musk offered up a simple, but effective message – a SpaceX logo. When he came across other users discussing the interaction on Twitter, Musk confirmed that he meant that his company would be the one to save the planet, should Russia give us any further cause for concern.

The father of seven has also responded to Ukraine's plea for help by sending his Starlink satellite terminals abroad, providing the country with an alternate internet connection amid the chaos.

Elsewhere in their rant, the Russian official reminded us that, "The ISS does not fly over Russia, therefore all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?" Seeing as it weighs in at 500 tons, we don't think anyone is ready for the "risks" at hand.

At this time, NASA has said that "nothing is changing with respect to ISS operations," although it remains unclear if Russia would even be able to pull off what's been suggested online.

In other news, President Zelensky has been providing the world with updates from Ukraine, where he and the country's citizens continue to defend their home – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates.

