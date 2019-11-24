Despite an unveiling marred by hiccups, Elon Musk has announced that Tesla's newest Cybertruck offering has been preordered 187,000 times in just two days.

All reservations come with a $100 deposit, equating to $18.7 million USD for the electric car company. It's a stark contrast to the $2,500 deposit that customers had to pay to pre-order a Tesla X or the $1,000 that Model 3 pre-orders require.

While it doesn't necessarily dictate how many of these pre-orders will translate into actual purchases, it signals a beacon of good news for Tesla after Musk's presentation of the truck's alleged bulletproof exterior was botched when a Tesla product designer was able to crack the car's windows with a metal ball.

“We threw wrenches, we threw everything even literally the kitchen sink at the glass and it didn’t break. For some weird reason, it broke now,” Musk would remark at the event. “I don’t know why. We will fix it in post.”

Since the unveiling of the Cybertruck, slated to go for $39,000 to $69,000 USD, Wall Street analysts have discounted the new addition as a winning moment for Tesla, but Musk's hefty stats may prove otherwise for the new truck.