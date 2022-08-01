Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, admitted that he's not proud of his son during an interview on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, over the weekend. When asked to explain, he clarified that his family has seen accomplishments on a large scale for a long time.

“No. … I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time,” he said. “It’s not as though we suddenly started doing something. So we’ve all been, you know, as a family all doing things … from the very beginning and, um, so, I mean, the kids were traveling with me around the world when they were tiny. They’ve been doing pretty much very interesting things. We’ve been down to the Amazon together, for example. We’ve been to China, you know, long ago when it was quite difficult to get there.”



Pool / Getty Images

Errol added that he feels his son is “not as happy as he’d like to be” because he believes he is “behind schedule.” Errol also remarked that Elon's younger brother, Kimbal, is his "pride and joy."

As for the lack of success in Elon's love life, Errol added, "He has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy."

He also briefly addressed the recent headlines about him having a baby with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

“I was married to her mother for two years in the ‘90s. … She was actually placed in foster care,” he said.

Check out Errol's interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show below.

