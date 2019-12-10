Where does one go when they want to be seen and simultaneously make a splash doing so?... Nobu. According to TMZ, Elon Musk took his Cybertruck creation out for a spin to Nobu in Malibu where onlookers gawked at the futuristic-looking truck. At a venue where cameras are flashing every other second, it was the Cybertruck that received the most attention on Saturday night. The valet kept the Tesla beauty outside for all to see and people were not disappointed.



Mark Brake/Getty Images

At one point, Musk emerged from the restaurant with actor Ed Norton to show him the automobile in all its glory. There is definitely reason for people to be excited about seeing the Cybertruck on the road as it will not be available to the public until 2021 or 2022. Elon Musk had a snafu with the Cybertruck, namely the glass shattering on the supposedly shatterproof glass after being struck with metal balls. But on Saturday night there were no snafus to be seen except maybe if you include Musk running over a pylon on his way out of the parking lot.

Perhaps not the best exit, but all in all it looks like both Musk and the already infamous Cybertruck had a good night.