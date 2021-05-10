Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX founder, admitted that he has Asperger's while hosting Saturday Night Live, this weekend. The polarizing billionaire discussed the neurological disorder during his monologue on the show.

“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL,” he told the audience. “Or at least the first to admit it. So I won’t make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don’t worry, I’m pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode.”



Maja Hitij / Getty Images

He continued by reference to his popular Twitter account: “Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works. To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”

Musk is, in fact, not the first SNL host to be diagnosed with Asperger's publically. Dan Aykroyd, who hosted back in 2003, has previously discussed his own Asperger's diagnosis.

Musk also discussed the booming cryptocurrency Dogecoin during the show's “Weekend Update” segment and joked that the coin is "a hustle." Additionally, his SpaceX company has announced they are launching a lunar mission funded with Dogecoin titled, “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon."

