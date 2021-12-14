2021 is just weeks away from coming to an end, which means that plenty of publications have begun rolling out their year-end coverage, reflecting on who deserves recognition for their mega accomplishments over the last 12 months. In the past, Time Magazine has recognized the likes of Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg, as their “Person of the Year,” and 2021’s decision isn’t much less controversial.

50-year-old Elon Musk has been declared Time’s most influential figure of 2021, with the outlet praising him for his involvement in various enterprises, including the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency. In his interview, the South African-born CEO explained that he doesn’t think that he doesn’t think crypto will replace fiat currency, and when asked about how his social media posts impact markets he responded, “markets move themselves all the time.”

Last night, Musk and X Æ A-Xii – the young son he shares with his semi-separated partner, Grimes – attended an event together where “The Dogefather” was celebrated for his achievements. While those at the event seemed to praise Time’s decision, many people online clearly didn’t feel the same way.

“Dolly Parton, not Elon Musk, deserved to be Time’s Person of the Year,” one user argued, earning an impressive amount of likes. “Time Magazine’s owner is an investor in SpaceX so Elon Musk being chosen seems a bit underhanded however it is very fitting that the 2021 Person of the Year is a guy with more money than anyone else on Earth who just desperately wants to be popular on Twitter.

