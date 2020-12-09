Another Californian moving to Texas, making it more crowded than before.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk decided to bring himself to Texas, while his company, Tesla, remains in California for the time being-- as one of the last carmakers still in California-- however, he's also in the process of building a new space for Tesla out in Texas as well, the Gigafactory.

Elon stated that people have gotten too comfortable in California, perhaps inspiring his move, beyond the effects of COVID-19 across California.

Musk told the Wall Street Journal, "If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled, and then they don't win the championship anymore. California has been winning for too long."

Elon just became the second richest person in the world. His wealth is about $144.7 billion, which is approximately $40 billion less than Jeff Bezos's net worth. Texas has no personal income tax, whereas California imposes high taxes on its wealthy residents, so Elon will benefit from low taxes.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and the president of the University of Texas at Austin, Jay Hartzell welcomed Elon Musk to Texas.

Some people are very excited about the opportunities coming to Texas, while others are protective of their Texan values.

Elon joins Joe Rogan as one of Texas' newest residents post-pandemic.

