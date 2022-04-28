Earlier this week, Elon Musk and Twitter confirmed that the Tesla CEO bought out the company for $44 billion. Some have high hopes for what Elon Musk will bring to Twitter while others are hesitant to embrace the company's new leadership. However, it seems like this could be the beginning of a slew of businesses Elon Musk has his sights set on.



Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images

Musk apparently wants to leap into the soda business as well, or at least, he flirted with the idea on Twitter last night. Musk joked that he would acquire Coca-Cola for the purpose of bringing back the original formula. "Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," he wrote. This prompted others to inquire whether he could buy other companies, like FOX. Dogecoin Billy Markus asked Musk to bring back Firefly.

"Some sci-fi that actually features sci-fi would be great," Musk replied.

Pusha T also chimed in on Elon Musk's plans for Coca-Cola which the rapper naturally approved.

Musk also responded to the possibility of purchasing McDonald's in order to fix the ice cream machines. "Listen, I can't do miracles," he wrote.

During last night's tweetstorm, Musk dished out some of his plans for creating a better user experience on Twitter. Musk revealed that he must piss off the left-wing and right-wing equally in order to remain politically neutral. Still, he revealed that he wanted to bring the platform to "maximum fun."

Check out his tweets below.