Elon Musk says, despite allegations from Johnny Depp, he did not have an affair with Amber Heard while she was married to Depp.

Loren Elliott / Getty Images

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” Musk told the New York Times.

Musk also refuted the rumor that he’d had a threesome with Heard and actress Cara Delevingne. “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.”

“If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” Musk joked in a “mischievous” manner, according to the Times, that broke “into his famous giggle.”

“For the two of them,” he said. “I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on.”

Depp is currently suing the British tabloid The Sun, which labeled him a "wife-beater" in an article from April 2018. Heard and her sister both were required to appear at the trial. Heard's sister detailed her story of Depp's abuse of Amber. She also says she begged her sister not to marry Depp. Depp has alleged that he was the true victim of abuse in the relationship.

