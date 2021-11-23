Yesterday (November 22), Elon Musk admitted that 50% of his tweets are written on the toilet.

"At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne," he wrote. "It gives me solace"

Hour after his big reveal, Musk found himself in the middle of yet another Twitter spat, this time with Binance CEO, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.

While it is unclear if Musk was in the bathroom for the duration of the brief social media feud, it is clear that there is animosity between he and Zhao.

Responding to a CoinDesk tweet featuring an article about Zhao's efforts to improve the perception of Binance by "regulators of its global entity," Musk called into question the cryptocurrency exchange platform's handling of a recent DogeCoin glitch.

"Hey @cz_binance," Musk wrote directly to Zhao. "What’s going on with your Doge customers? Sounds shady."

About an hour later, Zhao shot back, addressing Musk's Doge-related inquiry, and digging up some alleged dirt on the Tesla CEO.

"Elon, we are pretty certain it is an issue with the latest #doge wallet. We are in communications with the devs. Apologies for any inconvenience that may have caused you," he tweeted in response to Musk, before drawing attention to a recent recall of 12,000 Teslas due to a software glitch, including a link to a Guardian story. "What happened here?," he wrote, including an ominous eyes emoji.

Within the last hour (1:00 p.m. on November 23), Musk and Zhao addressed each other again, this time in a more cordial manner.

"I don’t use Binance (tried at one point, but signup was too many hoops to jump through), so no inconvenience to me personally. Just raising this issue on behalf of other Doge holders," Musk tweeted at Zhao.

"Appreciate it," Zhao responded. "I over reacted a bit due to the word 'shady'."

Whether or not this feud spills over into anything more is yet to be seen, but after the pair of CEO's seemingly made up with some level-headed tweets, it seems unlikely.

