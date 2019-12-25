Even though Elon Musk's previous relationship with marijuana landed him in hot company water, the Tesla CEO has remained a proud member of Team Trees. The other Team Trees. By now the image of him smoking up on the Joe Rogan experience remains an iconic moment, and many viewers became endeared with the tech mogul's attempts at inhalation. Of course, the stunt ultimately led to an apology being issued, but what doesn't in this day and age? All things considered, Musk remains an unexpected and high-profile fan of weed culture -- if only from afar.

So much so that a recent spike in Tesla stock found him exuding peak Dad-humor on Twitter, ramifications be damned. After a record of $420 per-share was reached, Musk simply couldn't help himself from firing off a 420 reference, much to the delight of his 30.2 million followers. It didn't take long for the memes to start rolling in, including a few choice screencaps from his infamous stint on the JRE.

Unfortunately for Musk, his Twitter conduct has occasionally landed him in trouble; his efforts to balance CEO life with that of a fun-loving everyman sometimes come into direct conflict with one another. We can only hope that this is not one such case, as Musk's affinity for doing and saying whatever he wants helped popularize him in the first place. Regardless of where you stand on the billionaire mogul, check out the exchange below and marvel at Musk's dazzling wit.