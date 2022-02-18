Elon Musk is dissing the world's political leaders, once again. It was just a few weeks ago that the Tesla founder referred to U.S. President Joe Biden as a "damp sock puppet," and now, he's taken things north of the border, drawing comparisons between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.

As TMZ reports, on Wednesday, February 16th, Musk shared a meme to his Twitter page when responding to another post, reading "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau, I had a budget" on top of a black and white picture of the late Nazi Germany leader.

The South African entrepreneur was reportedly "triggered by Trudeau exercising his emergency powers to stop protesting truckers – powers that include stopping supporters from donating crypto to truckers."

Musk has since taken down the controversial meme, which has been earning him plenty of backlash online. "Now I understand why Biden didn't invite Elon to the Electric Vehicle Summit," one person wrote, speaking on the recent event that the 50-year-old wasn't asked to attend, allegedly because his company isn't unionized.

"Because he's an anti-Semitic, anti-Democracy, arrogant, greedy, Anti-American scum. Truly a deplorable human being," they continued. Others added, "So funny that Elon Musk is like a late 50s guy posting Hitler tweets of his audience of 15-year-olds," and "Elon Musk comparing Trudeau to Hitler is especially ridiculous when you remember he grew up in and his family heavily profited from and supported Apartheid."

See more responses to Elon Musk's most recent controversial post below, and let us know what you think of the father of seven comparing the Canadian PM to Adolf Hitler in the comments.

