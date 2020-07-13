Elon Musk Doubles Down In Support Of Kanye West's Presidential Run

This past Independence Day, Kanye West revealed that he would be entering to run for President of the United States this year and was instantaneously met with support from billionaire tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk. Earlier this month, both West and Musk met at the Tesla CEO's home to possibly discuss future business endeavors that could possibly innovate and alter the socio, economic, and political realms as the masses know them today. In recent months, both parties have launched several different ventures that will further solidify their legacies as some of the most polarizing entities of this current generation.

Elon Musk's SpaceX corporation was able to successfully launch two astronauts into space aboard the company's engineered, Falcon 9 shuttle. While Kanye West has landed a ten-year mega-deal with major clothing retail company, GAP and has released some unexpected music in the form of multiple freestyles provided to Forbes Magazine. While it has been previously reported that Elon Musk has recanted his support for Kanye's upcoming Presidential campaign, the 49-year-old billionaire engineer has revealed that he's still riding with Mr. West as a potential Presidential candidate in this year's upcoming election.

Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Page Six was able to obtain an official statement from Musk declaring his support for Kanye West's Presidential bid stating,

"Kanye explained afterward some of the reasoning behind why he said what he said. It makes more sense than many people, including me, realized. I have not dropped my support for Kanye, although I think 2024 would be better than 2020."

The publication asked the South Afrikan-bred billionaire why he believes that 2024 would be a better year for the "DONDA" performer to run for President, to which Musk cryptically replied,

"Brevity is the sole meunière of wheat."

While Elon Musk might still have his cronies back in the upcoming election, Kanye West has his fellowship concerned for his mental health as the Kardashian clan recently voiced their concerns about his struggles with his diagnosed bipolar disorder and has found himself at odds with the Pro-Choice community as well as Planned Parenthood for his recent comments involving the nonprofit organization.

With the support of the hip-hop community as well as Elon Musk on Kanye's side, West's 2020 Presidential perceivings could end up a reality.

Check out Kanye's "#2020VISION" voter registration promotional video in the Tweet provided below.