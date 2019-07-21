At this point, the world is pretty familiar with just how insane Elon Musk's brain is. The tech entrepreneur, engineer, investor and CEO has some pretty crazy inventions, like his "Not A Flamethrower" flamethrower. Now, the visionary allegedly wants to insert Bluetooth-enabled implants into your brain, with the claim that the device will "enable telepathy and repair motor function in people with injuries." The chips will also be able to connect to an iPhone app that the users can use to control, themselves.

Speaking at his Neuralink (a startup founded by Musk) launch event on Tuesday, Musk explained that his Neuralink devices will essentially be made up of a tiny chip which connects to to 1,000 wires measuring "one-tenth the width of a human hair." The chip will feature a USB-C port - which is the same adapter used by Apple's Macbooks - and via Bluetooth, will have the ability to connect to a small computer that can be worn over the ear, as well as to your smartphone. Speaking on the device's extremely minute size, Musk explained "if you're going to stick something in a brain, you want it not to be large," Musk said, playing up the device's diminutive size. The devices are being marketed as being able to help those seeking a memory enhancement or by "stroke victims, cancer patients, quadriplegics or others with congenital defects." "The interface to the chip is wireless, so you have no wires poking out of your head. That's very important," Musk added. As for just how the devices will be installed: a robot built by the startup wil do the work. The robot will be operated by a surgeon, and will drill 2-millimeter holes in a person's skull, which will be plugged with The chip part of the device. Trials are said to have the possibility to start before the end of 2020, with Musk saying that the project is an attempt to use AI to have a "positive effect on humanity." But one has to wonder just how far one can be able to trust tech companies with data ported directly from the brain. What do y'all think? Would you try it out if you had the chance?