SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently admitted that many people will likely die during his attempts to bring humans to Mars. He discussed how difficult of a journey it will be in a new interview with Peter Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation for scientific discovery.

“You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food,” Musk said of his ambitions for Mars. He added that it will be an “arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive.”

“Honestly, a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning,” he continued, but insisted it would also be “a glorious adventure and it will be an amazing experience.”



Pool / Getty images

It’s “not for everyone,” he added with a laugh. “Volunteers only!”

Musk has said that he plans to bring humans to Mars by 2026. In the past decade, Musk's SpaceX has launched more than 100 rockets. He also has also said that he hopes to have a city on Mars at some point in the future.

Saturday Night Live recently announced that Musk will host next weekend's episode with Miley Cyrus signed on to be featured as the musical guest.

