Last December, "Umbrella Academy" and "Juno" star Elliot Page revealed that he is transgender, and ever since, the entertainment industry has been supportive of the announcement regarding his identity as well as his journey throughout his transition. Months later, Page has now landed the cover of Time Magazine's March/April issue, and he is using his platform to give insight into his transition, dispel stigmas surrounding transgender people, and advocate for trans equality.

Elliot Page's appearance in Time's new issue marks his first interview since making his announcement in December, and throughout the piece, he reveals that he has undergone top surgery, a procedure also known as male chest reconstruction that removes breast tissue and reconstructs the remaining chest tissue and skin. According to TMZ, Elliot was still recovering from the surgery in Toronto when he made his announcement last December.

When detailing the surgery and all of the changes happening throughout his transition, Elliot reveals that the entire process has felt right for him. However, the actor reveals that surgery may not be necessary or affordable for every transgender person, dispelling stigmas and media depictions of the trans experience that are rooted in cosmetic alterations.

In one of the most important tidbits from the Time cover feature, Elliot Page reveals that he finally feels like himself when he looks in the mirror, saying, "I'm fully who I am."

