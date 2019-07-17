Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD Erase Their Exes Past In "Hate Me" Video

Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD are here with the official "Hate Me" visuals.

Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD came through last month with the anti-love track "Hate Me" about wanting to erase someone from your head after a bad ending that can sometimes go down in a relationship. Today they've come through with the official video for the song that touches on some social media aspects of our century with the knife emoji and a selfie moment that kicks off at the beginning.

"The truth of the matter is that humans are crazy and do fucked up things to people, and that's the truth," Ellie explained to Beats 1 of the song. "I realized that I can always try and wear these rose-tinted glasses when it comes to my own past relationships or my friends' relationships, but actually when it comes down to it some things are just really messed up. Sometimes I think you need to hear that. You need to hear it...to sort of validate your own situation, and it happens a lot. I played it to Juice Wrld, he loved it and wanted to be involved."

Stream the video and let us know what you think.