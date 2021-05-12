The Ellen Show has been a staple in daytime talk shows, inviting the biggest celebrities on board for light-hearted conversations that can sometimes get messy. And while she's cemented her status in daytime television, it looks like The Ellen Show is finally coming to an end in 2022.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reported, Degeneres informed her staff on May 11th that the show would be coming to a close. She'll be sitting down with Oprah tomorrow for a full interview addressing why she's calling it quits after 19 seasons.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said of the move for the first time publicly.

The news shouldn't come as much of a shock since Ellen has discussed the idea of departing the show. In a 2018 NYT profile, she said her wife Portia De Rossi encouraged her to move forward from the TV show while executives and her brother told her to renew her contract.

The Ellen Show has taken a massive blow to its ratings since the 2018 scandal alleging that Ellen and executives created a toxic work environment. Ellen has since apologized publicly but it didn't necessarily help the show boost its ratings to where it was in the past.

