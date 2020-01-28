This week has been a difficult one for many around the globe since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other passengers died when their helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas. Kobe and Gianna were on their way to basketball practice when their lives were taken so suddenly and people around the world have shed tears and mourned the loss of the athlete that inspired many.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

To this day famous faces and family members have shared sweet words about the fallen star and the latest to do so is Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host had her 62nd birthday on Sunday and initially planned to have her self-titled talk show revolve around her born day but when she found out about the accident “everything changed in a second." In the clip below you can see Ellen addressing her audience on the sudden death of Kobe. She gets quite emotional when advising everyone watching to simply show love to those they care for and "celebrate life."

“If you haven’t told someone you love ‘em, do it now…And be nice to people at the DMV. They’re people, too," she added.

Watch in full below.