According to Deadline, HBO Max is teaming up with comedian Ellen DeGeneres for four new shows for their streaming service. HBO will be getting, Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, Little Ellen, First Dates Hotel and Finding Einstein.

Ellen’s Home Design Challenge will be a home design show (duh). Little Ellen will be an animated show aimed at kids. Finding Einstien will be a docuseries that showcases the smartest young people trying to change the world. Finally, First Dates Hotel will be a dating show spun-off from a British show called First Dates.

Ellen announced the move on her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, yesterday. She also tweeted out the moment saying, “I’m very excited to be partnering with #HBOMax. I thought it was time to take things to the MAX.”

HBO Max's Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said in a statement, "Ellen is a singular talent, and a powerhouse, creative triple-threat that we are lucky to have now bringing her talents to bear on behalf of HBO Max. Ellen’s flair for home design and matchmaking will most certainly inspire and delight—but HBO Max is full service, so as not to leave the kids out she’s bringing them back to the hilarious misadventures of her childhood in an imaginative animated series."

HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020.