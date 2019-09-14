Last October, Ellen DeGeneres wished the young tennis phenom, Naomi Osaka, a happy birthday with a topless photo of Osaka's celebrity crush, Michael B. Jordan. After Ellen tweeted this photo, Jordan took notice and responded with ANOTHER topless photo showing off his serious muscles. He also extended an invite to her for the Creed 2 premiere. Although she answered that she "would totally want to go", Ellen scolded Osaka on her show this week for not following through on Ellen's alley-oop. "You're never gonna get a man. When someone puts something out there, you need to take it," Ellen said.

Perhaps Osaka's hesitation when Ellen brings up Jordan's name is due to her already having a boyfriend - breakout rapper, YBN Cordae. Either Ellen didn't do her proper research or she was instructed not to discuss Cordae because he is never mentioned throughout the interview. Ellen even taunted Osaka by plastering a billboard of her and Jordan, bounded by a heart, outside her show's studio.

Osaka has been dating The Lost Boy rapper on the low for close to six months now, but they have been attracting more attention recently. YBN Cordae was seen supporting his boo at the US Open last month and they also shared a lovey photo this week.