Despite the ongoing investigation into her alleged "toxic" work environment, Ellen DeGeneres is returning to television. For the better part of a year, The Ellen Show has faced accusations from current and former employees that they've been subject to harassment, racism, and sexism. Following an exposé by Buzzfeed, it was reported that Warner Bros had launched an investigation into the claims. Top executives have been relieved of their positions and while the future of Ellen was unclear, DeGeneres has come forward to say that the show will return on September 21 for its 18th season.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” Ellen reportedly said in a statement. The public is already gearing itself up for the discussions into the scandal that has followed Ellen DeGeneres for months. Additionally, it's also reported that the Tiffany Haddish will once again be the featured guest for the first episode of the new season, however, this time around the show will film sans a live audience.

September's Ellen guests will also include the likes of Chris Rock, Alec Baldwin, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Orlando Bloom, and Chrissy Teigen.

[via]