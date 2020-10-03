Ella Mai Returns With New Single "Not Another Love Song"

Ella Mai has become a fav-favorite in the r&b space over the last few years and for good reason. Her singing and songwriting ability is second-to-none, which makes her the perfect fit for the genre. The artist's subject matter is something that many can relate to and when you're in the mood for some slow jams and r&b, she is a great voice to put on. Recently, Ella Mai returned with a brand new single called "Not Another Love Song" and fans are already loving it.

Throughout the track, we get a gorgeous instrumental, all while Ella Mai sings about someone she wants to be with, but would rather take her time as to not make the same mistakes as before. This track contains some phenomenal vibes, especially for those looking to chill out on the weekend.

Give this song a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm finna take my time, my mind, my rules

This ain't no crimÐµ

Makin' love to you, though you ain't say this

But I had a hard time waitin' for you, boy (Oh, oh, oh)