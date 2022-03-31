Ella Mai Drops New Single "Leave You Alone," Announces Upcoming Album

Ella Mai returns to music once again with her new single "Leave You Alone" from her upcoming sophomore album.

A few days ago, the "Trip" singer announced via Instagram that her sophomore album, Heart On Your Sleeve was on its way, nearly four years after the release of her self-titled debut album.

On Wednesday, she posted once again announcing that the album was now available for pre-save, with a new track "Leave You Alone," dropping at midnight.





In "Leave You Alone," Mai is going through the motions of a situationship she's in, even though she knows it's no good for her. She expresses in the song that the situation is beginning to make her crazy, realizing she's acting like "a fool in love."

The overall essence of the song fits perfectly into Mai's catalog, reminiscent of her popular hit "Boo'd Up."

Mai's new album should be nothing short of great, as she's already been dubbed "the GOAT" by DJ Mustard himself.

"I refer to her as 'The GOAT,'" DJ Mustard said in a 2018 interview with Billboard. "People have yet to see what she can do and how talented she is. I think with me and her working closely together like we do and with her being signed to me, that's like my prodigy."

Mai was originally brought to fame after being discovered on Instagram. She was then signed to DJ Mustard's label, 10 Summers Records and Interscope Records.

Check out the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

If this is bad for me

I probably shouldn't stay

Don’t ever let me go

I just wanna feel ya

Nice and slow

I'm caught up in the moment

Does it show?

