It was a big weekend over on our Fire Emoji update, with new tracks from A$AP Rocky, Jack Harlow, Westside Boogie, and Future arriving on the latest edition of our playlist. If R&B Season is more your speed, you'll be pleased to know that we have a handful of new songs for you to stream this Sunday.

Ogi made a bold debut with her Monologues EP this Friday, with two of the project's six songs receiving love from us. First, "Let Me Go," a lengthier, more emotional song, which is later followed by "Bitter" – a more upbeat track that boasts fast-paced lyrical wit from the budding songstress.

A new single from SiR, called "Satisfaction," has also caught our attention. "This was never meant to be what it feels like / This ain't your real life, and I'm not real / As much as I hope one day things could still work / We both know the deal," the TDE artist sings on the hook.

Our final selections for this weekend's R&B Season update come from Roy Woods on his "Insecure" single, which is set to appear on the Canadian artist's forthcoming Mixed Emotions project, and "How" by Ella Mai featuring Roddy Ricch.

Check out the latest R&B arrivals below, and let us know what you've been streaming this weekend in the comments.