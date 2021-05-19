A Boogie wit da Hoodie and ex-girlfriend Ella Bands appear to be back together, reuniting for a TikTok video (which was quickly deleted after being uploaded) where Ella accuses the rapper of being a liar and cheater.

After welcoming their second child into the world last year, A Boogie and Ella Bands seemingly drifted apart as the beauty influencer tweeted in February that she wanted to be single. The next month, they publicly broke up in an ugly fashion. After some celebratory posts from Ella about finally being "free," it appears as though she's run right back into the arms of her former lover, making fun of him with her latest TikTok video.

"He's a liar, he's a cheater," sang Ella in the video, going to the tune of Mooski's "Trackstar." "He gon' keep on lying just to keep ya. Tell so many lies, I can't keep up." During the video, the two were all smiles, playing around with one another and leading fans to speculate that their breakup could simply have been for clout.

"Sis if y’all are still together say that," complained one person in the comments after the video was shared by The Shade Room. "We knew this breakup wasn’t gonna last long," said another.

At the end of the day, they have two babies together. Hopefully, they can get along in the long run for the sake of their kids. It looks like they're back on good terms, at the very least. Watch the video below.