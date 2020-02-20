Those who watched the Democratic debates last night likely remember the verbal beatdown Elizabeth Warren laid on her fellow contender Mike Bloomberg, one of the most ran-with narratives of the evening.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” declared Warren, bringing an unexpected ruthlessness to the stage. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk."

Mario Tama/Getty Images

It didn't take long for Warren's fighting words to earn the meme treatment, with one Twitter user coming through with the piece-de-resistance -- scoring the scene with the instrumental of Nas' "Ether." Considered by many as one of the most violating diss-tracks of all time, the iconic opening moments of the beat (you can all but hear "FUCK JAY-Z") served to highlight the savage nature of the teardown -- even if you don't support her policies, it's hard not to appreciate her roasting acumen.

Check out the viral clip below. Somehow, the combination of Nas and Elizabeth Warren feels strangely appropriate -- though we can only hope Bloomberg doesn't attempt to clap back with the "Super Ugly."