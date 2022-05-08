Elizabeth Olsen admitted that she refuses to watch premieres of her Marvel films while speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday. The interview came ahead of the release of her newest project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“I just decided I can’t watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore,” Olsen shared. “Every time I watch it and I look around me and I’m like ‘Well, it’s our first flop’ — like, every time, I just think, ‘It’s our first flop.’”



Tamir Kalifa / Getty Images

She explained: “I saw ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and I looked around me and said, ‘Is it our first flop?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know about this one.’”

Endgame went on to become one of the most successful movies of all time, grossing an enormous $2.798 billion at the box office.

“It is so not a flop,” Fallon said of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “And you are getting great reviews, by the way. You just pop; you’re stunning in this thing.”

When asked if she's read any of the reviews for the new Doctor Strange film, she revealed: "Michael Waldron, who wrote [Multiverse of Madness], sent me a segment of one and it was such an absurd quote that I just told him, 'You're mean and you're lying.'"

Check out Olsen's appearance on The Tonight Show below.

