A fourth installment in the Austin Powers series has long been rumored, but Elizabeth Hurley, who starred in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, told Entertainment Canada, earlier this week, that she is opposed to returning to the series.

“I don’t think anybody wants to step back and try and recreate something when you’re 20 years older," she said. "I think if there’s a way that something has organically progressed, but I don’t think anybody wants to run around in the costumes they were wearing 20 years ago.”

Hurley was also asked about her recent run on the show The Royals: “The real Royal Family, you never see them behind closed doors ever. We only ever see them bestowing nice things on the outside and you never see anything else, unlike people in show business where unfortunately pesky people seem to get behind the scenes all the time.”

She continued, “So actually they’re really lucky because I always think of the Royal Family being sort of like showbiz — really because it is — but with a lot more privacy. Sometimes. Maybe they’ve lost a little lately!”

You can catch Hurley as Morgan le Fay in the Hulu series The Runaways, which just released the third season on December 13th.