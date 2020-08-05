mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eliza Reign Wants Future In Jail For Refusing To Hand Over Financial Docs: Report

By
  August 04, 2020 20:40
  237 Views
Cover
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
The ongoing battle between Eliza Reign & Future continues.

Future's baby mama drama never really ends, at least when it comes to Eliza Reign. As the rapper's continued to fight off claims that he fathered her child, a claim that DNA tests allegedly confirmed were true, she's asking for child support payments. And she's getting fed up. According to Bossip, she's now trying to have Future behind bars for contempt.


JP Yim/Getty Images

Reign filed a motion in court demanding that the High Off Life rapper is found in contempt after the refused to turn over financial documents. Her lawyer said they've made several requests and still, Future has not disclosed his income information. 

Both sides are set to appear in court later this month over the child support hearing. Future previously explained that he doesn't want to give Reign any information regarding his assets or finances over fears that she'll put his private information out into the public. The judge still demanded that Future cough up the files, though the rapper hasn't obliged. Reign's lawyer is now planning to file a motion in court asking the judge to bring Future to the next hearing to explain why he hasn't brought forth this information.

Jail time might be what Reign is pushing for but the judge also has the option of putting Future on probation or revoking his license.

[Via] 

Relationships News Eliza Reign Future child support contempt
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
RELATIONSHIPS Eliza Reign Wants Future In Jail For Refusing To Hand Over Financial Docs: Report
01
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.

HotNewHipHop - Home

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES