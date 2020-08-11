Following the chokehold photo controversy last month that made last year's murder of Elijah McClain at the hands of police officers in Aurora, Colorado even worse, the late 23-year-old's parents are now officially filing a civil rights lawsuit against the department and paramedics.



Image: Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Seen above last October praying in front of the Aurora Municipal Center after a press conference, Elijah's parents Sheneen McClain and LaWayne Mosley sued Aurora police and medical officials today (August 11) with accusations of longstanding racism and brutality. According to AP, the lawsuit is seeking justice due to the fact that Elijah was not only unlawfully stopped on the street but that officers later went on to file an assault charge against him and made it seem like he was connected with a gang in their police report. The Aurora city attorney is currently reviewing the lawsuit according to spokesman Julie Patterson.

Read the full 106-page lawsuit by clicking here, which amongst other things states, "Aurora’s brutality denied Elijah almost his entire adult life, a life of bright promise both for him and for the many people with whom he would have shared his light and compassion."

R.I.P Elijah — we're all praying that justice is rightfully served on behalf of you and your family.