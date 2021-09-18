Eliantte & Co., the jeweler who is rumored to be suing Playboi Carti for being behind on his payments, says that the reports of a lawsuit are false, and the rapper is one of their top clients. Carti copped a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and a diamond tennis chain from the jeweler in September 2020, but reportedly had only paid $100,000 of a $197,063.75 bill.

"Big misunderstanding Carti is one of our top clients never had a payment problem with my brother," Elliot Eliantte wrote on Instagram. "Narcissist chain is almost ready. Album promo getting out of hand @PlayboiCarti they ready."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Eliantte is referencing Carti's upcoming project, Narcissist, which is rumored to be releasing soon. Earlier this week, Carti revealed on Twitter that his merch website had been hacked and the leaked clothing pieces, including a $5,000 helmet, have not been approved.

“THE WEBSITE IS HACKED THE REF FOLDER WAS POSTED LIVE,” he wrote. “NEVER APPROVED ANY CLOTHING/ ECT.”

As for when fans can expect the project, Carti shared a text message screenshot on social media, this week, reading "Forget about sample clearances. Drop Narcissist." The message was sent in a group chat with three people.

[Via]