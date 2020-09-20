Eli Sostre Teases New Album With Single, “Made It (Can't Stay)”

Say what you will about Eli Sostre, but you have to admit he knows not to keep his fans waiting. The self-proclaimed “Vibe God” returned once more just days ago with the hauntingly cinematic track which he co-produced with Jacobi and Soriano, entitled, “Made It (Can’t Stay)”.

This release follows that of two other singles, all of which collectively preface his upcoming album, Emori, slated to hit shelves and streaming services on October 1st.

The impending release date would already be rather swift in the context of a single having just been shared, but it is made all the more significant by the fact that Sostre’s last full-length album was published less than one year ago.

This is a welcome, yet surprising aberration from higher-profile artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, etc., who *ahem* take all the time necessary to manifest their ideal next release.

Even if Sostre may seek to rocket to “Mixtape Weezy” levels of publication, he has certainly shown no sign of declining production or lyrical ability.

A snare readily outpaced by the accompanying hi-hats adds to the growing tension presented by grandiose operatic vocals. Throughout the beat, he sounds aptly absent emotionally.

While rapping of sex, love, and mortality, he sounds almost unconcerned, a feature which ironically adds depth to his words, “I had a talk with my momma, she said, ‘Baby why your heart so cold? Why your heart so froze?’ That's some shit I seen, can't let it go”.

Quotable lyrics:

Too hard to feel something, I can't run away Too hard to leave you lonely, baby I can't stay