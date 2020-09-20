mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eli Sostre Teases New Album With Single, “Made It (Can't Stay)”

Isaiah Cane
September 20, 2020 16:09
180 Views
10
1
Photo by Eli SostrePhoto by Eli Sostre
Photo by Eli Sostre

Made It (Can't Stay)
Eli Sostre

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The thoughtful MC tackled a behemoth beat as a shining show of his return.


Say what you will about Eli Sostre, but you have to admit he knows not to keep his fans waiting. The self-proclaimed “Vibe God” returned once more just days ago with the hauntingly cinematic track which he co-produced with Jacobi and Soriano, entitled, “Made It (Can’t Stay)”.

This release follows that of two other singles, all of which collectively preface his upcoming album, Emori, slated to hit shelves and streaming services on October 1st.

The impending release date would already be rather swift in the context of a single having just been shared, but it is made all the more significant by the fact that Sostre’s last full-length album was published less than one year ago.

This is a welcome, yet surprising aberration from higher-profile artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, etc., who *ahem* take all the time necessary to manifest their ideal next release.

Even if Sostre may seek to rocket to “Mixtape Weezy” levels of publication, he has certainly shown no sign of declining production or lyrical ability.

A snare readily outpaced by the accompanying hi-hats adds to the growing tension presented by grandiose operatic vocals. Throughout the beat, he sounds aptly absent emotionally.

While rapping of sex, love, and mortality, he sounds almost unconcerned, a feature which ironically adds depth to his words, “I had a talk with my momma, she said, ‘Baby why your heart so cold? Why your heart so froze?’ That's some shit I seen, can't let it go”.

Quotable lyrics:                                                                                                                                                                                         

Too hard to feel something, I can't run away                                                                                                                                                  Too hard to leave you lonely, baby I can't stay

Eli Sostre
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  180
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Eli Sostre Jacobi new music new release
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eli Sostre Teases New Album With Single, “Made It (Can't Stay)”
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject