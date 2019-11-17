Eli Sostre Shares "This Winter"

Wasting no time, Eli Sostre is already prepping the arrival of his Vibe God Collection Vol. 1 project, the follow-up to last month's EROS project.

Since its arrival, the Brookly-bred singer and rapper dropped is "San Francsico Flex" track and now follows it up with his newest "This Winter" cut. The new selection finds Eli transitioning between two-track midway through the song as he debuts with an aggressive rapping delivery before conceding to auto-tune-laced vocals to cap off the atmosphere. It makes a strong case for Sostre's duality as an artist and gives us something solid to look forward to come the debut of Vibe God Collection Vol 1 on November 22nd.

Quotable Lyrics

I take a cup to the face

I need some love for your love

You got them tears on your pillowcase

You say the past just don't erase

I ain't even tryna have fun