Eli Sostre Shares "This Winter"

Milca P.
November 17, 2019 00:15
This Winter
Eli Sostre

Eli Sostre comes through on "This Winter."


Wasting no time, Eli Sostre is already prepping the arrival of his Vibe God Collection Vol. 1 project, the follow-up to last month's EROS project.

Since its arrival, the Brookly-bred singer and rapper dropped is "San Francsico Flex" track and now follows it up with his newest "This Winter" cut. The new selection finds Eli transitioning between two-track midway through the song as he debuts with an aggressive rapping delivery before conceding to auto-tune-laced vocals to cap off the atmosphere. It makes a strong case for Sostre's duality as an artist and gives us something solid to look forward to come the debut of Vibe God Collection Vol 1 on November 22nd.

Quotable Lyrics

I take a cup to the face
I need some love for your love
You got them tears on your pillowcase
You say the past just don't erase
I ain't even tryna have fun

Eli Sostre
