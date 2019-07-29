mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eli Sostre Officially Drops "You Wouldn't Know"

Milca P.
July 29, 2019 00:15
197 Views
92
0
CoverCover

You Wouldn't Know
Eli Sostre

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
91% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Eli Sostre shares his latest.


Though he tried to sit on it for as long as he could, a premature leak has caused vocalist Eli Sostre to drop off his "You Wouldn't Know" single with an official release arriving this weekend. 

"Somebody leaked this joint and I owe you guys music, so enjoy," he pens in an Instagram caption. The new selection is set to appear on Sostre's forthcoming Eros album and features production from SORIANO.

Per usual, the end product is an ethereal offering that finds Sostre's flexing effortless vocals as he waxes poetic on the topic of relationship issues.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell  me you've been looking for some changes
I hope you never fall for me, this dangerous
I hope you never let 'em take my place
I hope you never let 'em take my place

Eli Sostre new music Songs new song you wouldn't know
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eli Sostre Officially Drops "You Wouldn't Know"
92
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject