Eli Sostre Officially Drops "You Wouldn't Know"

Though he tried to sit on it for as long as he could, a premature leak has caused vocalist Eli Sostre to drop off his "You Wouldn't Know" single with an official release arriving this weekend.

"Somebody leaked this joint and I owe you guys music, so enjoy," he pens in an Instagram caption. The new selection is set to appear on Sostre's forthcoming Eros album and features production from SORIANO.

Per usual, the end product is an ethereal offering that finds Sostre's flexing effortless vocals as he waxes poetic on the topic of relationship issues.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me you've been looking for some changes

I hope you never fall for me, this dangerous

I hope you never let 'em take my place

I hope you never let 'em take my place



