Eli Sostre Issues New "Vibe God Collection, Vol. 1"

As promised, crooner Eli Sostre has returned to share his newest Vibe God Collection, Vol. 1 project. The new effort groups together a handful of old releases that never received a streaming push. According to Sostre, it was all a matter of clearance. Now that the red tape has been cleared, fans are free to enjoy career highlights on their favorite streaming platforms.

"For the day ones, tried to clear all the joints y’all asked for," he added in an Instagram post. "Y’all be good, see yall soon."

The new EP arrives on the heels of October's Eros release and is led with the previously-released "This Winter" track. Get into the full delivery below.