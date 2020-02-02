Eli Sostre Flexes On Those Who Passed Him Up On "New Level"

Over the course of the last two years, the young vibe god himself, Eli Sostre has released three critically-acclaimed full-length projects in WORLD-WILD (2018), EROS (2019), and the Vibe God Collection, Vol. 1 (2019). With such a concentrated, high volume amount of transcendent music being released from the Brooklyn-bred singer/songwriter in such a short amount of time, it's hard to believe that he would be able to maintain such a positive streak of releases. Now, Eli Sostre is back with yet another quality musical offering in the form of his latest single entitled, "New Level."

On his latest artistic contribution, the "Trustin' You" singer collaborated on the song's guitar riff-driven composition alongside his production partner Soriano. The producer experimented with different musical elements that resulted in the instrumentation meeting its thunderous bass notes when the second chorus arrives. Fortunately, the song's background string section and punchy chords provide an ambiance of intimacy that allows listeners to take in Sostre's lyrical content.

Contextually, the 28-year-old reflects on his earlier experiences prior to his rise to prominence as a polarizing musical figure. But, he still manages to radiate a level of confidence attained by only the greats in their respective fields on the one-off track.

Listen to Eli Sostre's "New Level" in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Addicted to pressure

Addicted to pleasure

They never gon' measure

Up to my level

I was low as the devil

Now I'm ridin' this demon

Now we on a new level

This shit feel like the Heavens

All the bullshit get buried

Matter fact I forget you

You was only somebody

This was never that special

Got the key to my heart

There's no key but it start

They ain't pass me the torch

Now they love me I'm scorchin'