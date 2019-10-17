Eli Sostre Drops Off His Latest Project "EROS"

Brooklyn's Eli Sostre's been putting in a ton of work over the years. His moody, atmospheric brand of hip-hop & R&B has garnered him a serious amount of buzz since 2016. Today, he unleashed his new project, EROS on Soundcloud, hours before it heads to streaming platforms. With production entirely handled by Soriano, along with contributions from jacobi, Eli Sostre allows his chemistry with Soriano completely shine on its own. However, Sostre did bring along a few friends for the project. Ghetto Guitar and 451 also contribute to the project as featured artists.

"I PUT EVERYTHING INTO THIS. BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS. I HOPE MY SON LEARNS ALL ABOUT ME FROM THIS ALBUM. THE GOOD & THE BAD," Eli Sostre wrote about the project on his Instagram earlier today.

Peep his new project below.