While Eli Manning certainly had his shortcomings at the quarterback position, there is no denying the fact that he's a legend in the city of New York. He led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories and both of them came against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He always seemed to have their number and his performances in big games will always be something that football fans will remember him by.

Coming into this season, Manning has been hired by the Giants in a new role that will see him become the head of fan engagement. The Giants announced the news today and they also revealed that Manning will have his number retired in a ceremony on September 26th. He will also be placed in the team's ring of honor, and as Manning explained, he's overwhelmed by the honor.

"It's a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling," Manning said. "I don't know what the emotions will be that day. I know they'll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it's going to be special." This is an honor that is well-deserved as Manning is easily one of the most iconic players to don the Giants jersey. While his journey with the Giants ended abruptly, you can't help but praise him for what he accomplished.

Elsa/Getty Images