Although the NBA Season recently tipped-off this past week, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is currently being challenged on and off the court. This time, by former New York Giants quarterback and Super Bowl Champion, Eli Manning.

In a short Twitter video posted by The Ringer, a sports and pop culture media outlet, the former Giants' great called out Durant, challenging him to a game of '10 Questions'. Hosted by The Ringer's Kyle Brandt, '10 Questions' is a hybrid trivia-and-interview show on Spotify, that allows athletes and celebrities to compete against one another, answering various questions relating to their personal lives and careers.

In hopes of Durant coming on the show and directly competing against Manning's personal score, the former 2x Super Bowl Champion officially challenged the basketball superstar yesterday, during the show.

"Kevin Durant, Eli Manning here," Manning said while on the trivia show. "I got a 9 out of 10. I'm calling you out! Come on the show, got to try to beat it."

Al Bello/Getty Images

Brandt asked Manning what went into his thought process of challenging KD specifically, and Manning responded, "Uh, you know, I've got to interview him here in a few weeks, so he's just kind of on my mind-- for a little show I'm doing with the Giants."

He continued, "He's on the show, so he's-- he's just a great talent obviously on the basketball court, does great things off the field, just I think a very interesting person so I think he'd be pretty good... I think he has a chance to beat the record and get a perfect 10 out of 10."

Harry How/Getty Images

KD has not yet responded to the quarterback's proposition, and although he is currently in the beginning of his new NBA season, it wouldn't be smart to rule him out. After all, Kevin Durant is someone who shows up and thrives when he's challenged.

Check out Manning's entire message to Durant, below: