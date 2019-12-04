Eli Manning has had a pretty rough go of things over the last few years. Despite winning two Super Bowls earlier in his career, Manning has struggled at the quarterback position recently and it ultimately led to his benching in favor of rookie Daniel Jones. Danny Dimes played well in his first two games for the team but eventually, reality set in and now the team is on an eight-game losing streak with almost no end in sight.

It was reported earlier today that Daniel Jones is currently dealing with a high-ankle sprain which means Manning is "likely" to play in the Giants upcoming Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be Eli's first start since the very beginning of the season where he struggled to put up points on a consistent basis.

In light of this news, all of NFL Twitter was sent into a frenzy as they got excited at the idea of Manning back on an NFL field. Despite his poor play in the past, many are glad to see him getting another shot to prove himself, even if it may result in some dubious QB'ing.

Check out some of the best reactions to the news, below.