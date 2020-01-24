Eli Manning won two Super Bowls throughout his career with the New York Giants although, over the past few seasons, he has struggled immensely on the field. After being replaced by rookie Daniel Jones this past season, Manning decided it was time for him to hang up his cleats. Earlier this week, it was reported that Manning would be retiring from football and fans were quite upset about it, even if it's ultimately for the best.

Today, Manning broke his silence on retirement and spoke to the media about his storied career. "From the very first moment, I did it my way. I couldn't be someone other than who I am," Manning said.

In a move that will delight many, it has been revealed that Manning will have his jersey number retired. He will also be inducted into the Giants' ring of honor next season. Regardless of how you may feel about his statistics, Manning helped the team win two titles against arguably the best dynasty of all-time: the New England Patriots.

Now, all that's left for Manning is his induction into the Hall of Fame although whether or not that happens remains to be seen. Some believe he deserves a spot in Canton while others think his stats were too pedestrian to be considered.

