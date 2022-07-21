Eli Fross Makes A Statement On "The Golden Child"

Eli Fross has been one name in the Brooklyn drill scene to look out for. He's been slowly bubbling up on the East Coast but it was his appearance on Pop Smoke's leaked "Top Shottas" demo that caught many people's attention. The rapper inked his deal with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow's Winner Circle Entertainment imprint in 2019. Since then, he's been continuously dropping heat and keeping fans excited for his next move.

This week, he came through with his latest body of work, The Golden Child. The latest from Fross doesn't disappoint across its 13-song tracklist. With appearances from Fredo Bang, Sleepy Hallow, and Leaf Lzz, Fross largely holds down the project on his own and invites fans into his world. It's an impressive outing from one of the most promising names in Brooklyn right now. The Golden Child sets the stage for what Fross has up his sleeve next.

Check out the project below and sound off with your thoughts