Eli Fross & Lil Zay Osama Share Visual For Hot New Track “Mad Max”

On Wednesday, October 27th, Winners Circle artist Eli Fross dropped of a new song and accompanying visual titled “Mad Max,” featuring up and coming Chicago rapper, Lil Zay Osama. The three minute long track sees both stars show off their ominous delivery and well thought out lyricism.

Fross, who is just 20 years old, comes from a Trinidadian and Jamaican household in which music became a part of his identity at an early age. He followed in the footsteps of his older brother by playing point guard for an AAU basketball league and pursing an education in music.

A press release sent to HNHH reveals that Fross has been hard at work on new music, and is still riding the high of the success of his previous tracks like “No Ad Libs” and “ISO,” which have received over 2.8M views on YouTube.

The rapper promoted the new release on his Instagram page earlier today. “ME AND BRO WENT CRAZY @lilzayosama ‘MOVIE B!TCH FOR DA OPPOSITION I MAKE MOVIE CLIPS,” he captioned the post, which has received nearly 2,000 likes. The comment section is filled with flame emojis and comments prompting the New York rapper to “drop the mixtape.”

Check out the video for “Mad Max” and let us know what you think in the comments.