Eli Fross & Fredo Bang Team Up On "Menace"

Eli Fross and Fredo Bang have a certified banger on their hands. The Brooklyn drill artist enlists the Baton Rouge rapper for his latest single, "Menace." The two fuse their respective styles together for a dizzying banger, laced with eerie piano keys and an infectious vocal sample that rings off throughout the record. Fross menacing flow tackles the production with ease as he reflects on his success and surviving the streets. Fredo Bang's more melodic delivery perfectly complements Fross' bars with equally vicious threats.

This marks Eli Fross' first release since dropping The Book Of Eli in 2021. Earlier this year, he connected with Trapland Pat on "Hellcat."

As for Fredo Bang, he's currently fresh off of the release of his follow-up to 2021's Murder Made Me, Two-Face Bang 2.

Check their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

I really go do what I rappin' if I stop doin' this music

Like what? Talk out your mouth, get punched

Uh, and please, don't talk about shooters

'Cause all of my shooters is clutch

Are you dumb? BÐµtter run

